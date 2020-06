Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This charming Ortega home has an inviting front porch. A formal dining and living room are separated by the foyer. Both have crown molding and lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring except in the baths. The office/ library off the living room has built in desk/cabinetry with lots of storage. Kitchen has breakfast bar, informal dining area and lots of counter space. The bungalow in the back yard and apartment above the garage do not convey. Lawn maintenance is included. The fireplace is for decoration only and cannot be used.The washer/dryer are as-is and left as a convenience. Tenant pays $100 processing fee at approval. Application fee is $60 per person 18 and older. Application instructions will be provided by the showing agent.