2928 Van Gundy Road

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gleaming 3 Bedroom House FOR RENT in Ribault Manor! - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this SPIC & SPAN home offering fresh paint throughout, new blinds, ample lighting, gleaming wood floors, new carpet in living room, updated lighting with super convenient floor plan! Kitchen offers range plus fridge and flows into dinning room that is open to living room. This home offers an extra long and wide driveway, perfect for a boat or RV. The JUMBO backyard is fully fenced, has a storage shed, and gets lots of shade.



1 pet under 15 lbs allowed with $500 pet fee.



$995.00 + $10.00 admin fee = $1005.00 per month



CALL OR TEXT MICHELLE 904-234-9696



Michelle Sherrill

904-234-9696

Realtor



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

www.centerbeamrealestate.com

904-701-3276



