2928 Van Gundy Road

Amenities
Gleaming 3 Bedroom House FOR RENT in Ribault Manor! - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this SPIC & SPAN home offering fresh paint throughout, new blinds, ample lighting, gleaming wood floors, new carpet in living room, updated lighting with super convenient floor plan! Kitchen offers range plus fridge and flows into dinning room that is open to living room. This home offers an extra long and wide driveway, perfect for a boat or RV. The JUMBO backyard is fully fenced, has a storage shed, and gets lots of shade.
1 pet under 15 lbs allowed with $500 pet fee.
$995.00 + $10.00 admin fee = $1005.00 per month
CALL OR TEXT MICHELLE 904-234-9696
Michelle Sherrill
904-234-9696
Realtor
CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276
(RLNE4569907)