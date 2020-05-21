All apartments in Jacksonville
2928 Van Gundy Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2928 Van Gundy Road

2928 Van Gundy Road · No Longer Available
Location

2928 Van Gundy Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Ribault

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gleaming 3 Bedroom House FOR RENT in Ribault Manor! - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this SPIC & SPAN home offering fresh paint throughout, new blinds, ample lighting, gleaming wood floors, new carpet in living room, updated lighting with super convenient floor plan! Kitchen offers range plus fridge and flows into dinning room that is open to living room. This home offers an extra long and wide driveway, perfect for a boat or RV. The JUMBO backyard is fully fenced, has a storage shed, and gets lots of shade.

1 pet under 15 lbs allowed with $500 pet fee.

$995.00 + $10.00 admin fee = $1005.00 per month

CALL OR TEXT MICHELLE 904-234-9696

Michelle Sherrill
904-234-9696
Realtor

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

(RLNE4569907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Van Gundy Road have any available units?
2928 Van Gundy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 Van Gundy Road have?
Some of 2928 Van Gundy Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Van Gundy Road currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Van Gundy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Van Gundy Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2928 Van Gundy Road is pet friendly.
Does 2928 Van Gundy Road offer parking?
No, 2928 Van Gundy Road does not offer parking.
Does 2928 Van Gundy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 Van Gundy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Van Gundy Road have a pool?
No, 2928 Van Gundy Road does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Van Gundy Road have accessible units?
No, 2928 Van Gundy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Van Gundy Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2928 Van Gundy Road does not have units with dishwashers.
