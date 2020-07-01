All apartments in Jacksonville
2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E

2918 Lantana Lakes Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

2918 Lantana Lakes Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
* COMING SOON 3/6 * Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent! Don't miss out on this gorgeous home with 1,549 sq ft of living space, vaulted ceiling, new flooring downstairs and neutral paint throughout. Kitchen has been completely redone with brand new stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and plenty of cabinet and counter space. One bedroom and half bathroom downstairs. Upstairs leads to the remaining two bedrooms and full baths. Master en suite includes garden tub, stand up shower and brand new vanity. Large sliding glass door in living room has serene views of the lake. Great central location near I295, town center and more! Schedule your private tour today! Security Deposit: $1400Renter's Insurance RequiredNo petsResident benefit package: $14/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E have any available units?
2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E have?
Some of 2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E currently offering any rent specials?
2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E pet-friendly?
No, 2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E offer parking?
Yes, 2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E offers parking.
Does 2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E have a pool?
No, 2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E does not have a pool.
Does 2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E have accessible units?
No, 2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E has units with dishwashers.

