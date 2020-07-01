2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

* COMING SOON 3/6 * Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent! Don't miss out on this gorgeous home with 1,549 sq ft of living space, vaulted ceiling, new flooring downstairs and neutral paint throughout. Kitchen has been completely redone with brand new stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and plenty of cabinet and counter space. One bedroom and half bathroom downstairs. Upstairs leads to the remaining two bedrooms and full baths. Master en suite includes garden tub, stand up shower and brand new vanity. Large sliding glass door in living room has serene views of the lake. Great central location near I295, town center and more! Schedule your private tour today! Security Deposit: $1400Renter's Insurance RequiredNo petsResident benefit package: $14/mo