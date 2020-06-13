All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 291 Belfort St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
291 Belfort St
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

291 Belfort St

291 Belfort Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

291 Belfort Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Mixon Town

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must SEE Home - Move In Special - Ready for Immediate Move In - Call for MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! Ready Today for move in.

NEWLY REMODELED! Everything Brand NEW Including Flooring and Appliances!!!

Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath house located CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. Just moments from Downtown, Riverside and San Marco.

Open floor plan allows for spacious living area, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Upgraded appliances in the kitchen, perfect for making meals and feasts on holidays. This is a must see!

Very quite neighborhood perfect for children and pets. Easy commute to downtown and NAS Jax!

Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100

If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $75.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!

https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals

(RLNE4518999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Belfort St have any available units?
291 Belfort St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 291 Belfort St currently offering any rent specials?
291 Belfort St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Belfort St pet-friendly?
Yes, 291 Belfort St is pet friendly.
Does 291 Belfort St offer parking?
No, 291 Belfort St does not offer parking.
Does 291 Belfort St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 291 Belfort St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Belfort St have a pool?
No, 291 Belfort St does not have a pool.
Does 291 Belfort St have accessible units?
No, 291 Belfort St does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Belfort St have units with dishwashers?
No, 291 Belfort St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 291 Belfort St have units with air conditioning?
No, 291 Belfort St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia