291 Belfort St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must SEE Home - Move In Special - Ready for Immediate Move In - Call for MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! Ready Today for move in.



NEWLY REMODELED! Everything Brand NEW Including Flooring and Appliances!!!



Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath house located CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. Just moments from Downtown, Riverside and San Marco.



Open floor plan allows for spacious living area, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Upgraded appliances in the kitchen, perfect for making meals and feasts on holidays. This is a must see!



Very quite neighborhood perfect for children and pets. Easy commute to downtown and NAS Jax!



Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100



If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $75.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!



https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals



(RLNE4518999)