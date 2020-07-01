All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

2826 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
RIVERSIDE 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, left on King Street, right on Herschel to brick building on left. 1BR, 1 BA , totally renovated unit, foyer, LR/DR combo, open kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), washer/dryer, electric CHA, new ceiling fans, wood floors, tile in bathroom and kitchen, covered parking. Totally renovated unit. approx 700 sf, 2 blocks from Park and King in desirable Historic neighborhood. $1050 sec dep. 1 year lease, may consider pet w/NRPF, no smoking [AVNefar sh/fm] available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 HERSCHEL ST have any available units?
2826 HERSCHEL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 HERSCHEL ST have?
Some of 2826 HERSCHEL ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 HERSCHEL ST currently offering any rent specials?
2826 HERSCHEL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 HERSCHEL ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2826 HERSCHEL ST is pet friendly.
Does 2826 HERSCHEL ST offer parking?
Yes, 2826 HERSCHEL ST offers parking.
Does 2826 HERSCHEL ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2826 HERSCHEL ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 HERSCHEL ST have a pool?
No, 2826 HERSCHEL ST does not have a pool.
Does 2826 HERSCHEL ST have accessible units?
No, 2826 HERSCHEL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 HERSCHEL ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2826 HERSCHEL ST has units with dishwashers.

