2826 HERSCHEL ST

RIVERSIDE 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, left on King Street, right on Herschel to brick building on left. 1BR, 1 BA , totally renovated unit, foyer, LR/DR combo, open kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), washer/dryer, electric CHA, new ceiling fans, wood floors, tile in bathroom and kitchen, covered parking. Totally renovated unit. approx 700 sf, 2 blocks from Park and King in desirable Historic neighborhood. $1050 sec dep. 1 year lease, may consider pet w/NRPF, no smoking [AVNefar sh/fm] available now