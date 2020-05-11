All apartments in Jacksonville
2778 Herschel ST
2778 Herschel ST

2778 Herschel Street · No Longer Available
Location

2778 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to the most desirable location in Riverside close to 5 Points Historic District and Downtown Jacksonville. Upstairs unit two bedroomtwo bath with optional third bedroom. Recent high-end renovations include cabinets, granite counter tops, original refinished wood plank floors, quality light fixture, new appliances include inside laundry. Open kitchen/living area opens to spacious outdoor deck. Split bedrooms with two full baths work great for roommates. Off road parking available for two cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2778 Herschel ST have any available units?
2778 Herschel ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2778 Herschel ST have?
Some of 2778 Herschel ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2778 Herschel ST currently offering any rent specials?
2778 Herschel ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2778 Herschel ST pet-friendly?
No, 2778 Herschel ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2778 Herschel ST offer parking?
Yes, 2778 Herschel ST offers parking.
Does 2778 Herschel ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2778 Herschel ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2778 Herschel ST have a pool?
No, 2778 Herschel ST does not have a pool.
Does 2778 Herschel ST have accessible units?
No, 2778 Herschel ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2778 Herschel ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2778 Herschel ST has units with dishwashers.

