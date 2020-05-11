2778 Herschel ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to the most desirable location in Riverside close to 5 Points Historic District and Downtown Jacksonville. Upstairs unit two bedroomtwo bath with optional third bedroom. Recent high-end renovations include cabinets, granite counter tops, original refinished wood plank floors, quality light fixture, new appliances include inside laundry. Open kitchen/living area opens to spacious outdoor deck. Split bedrooms with two full baths work great for roommates. Off road parking available for two cars.