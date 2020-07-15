2730 HARVARD AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Old Ortega. Home has 3rd bedroom upstairs in converted loft space. New paint all over inside. Kitchen and baths. and all walls.Upstairs has a new deck, completed with new paint and view of the river. The master bathroom has wood floors that are heated. The front entry way has a open front porch . Pets available upon approval.Large corner lot is across the street from an elementary school-A rated.Upstairs deck has a view of the river and very close to NAS, downtown,I10, I295, airport. Great location to Avondale and Riverside shopping areas.