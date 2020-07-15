All apartments in Jacksonville
2730 HARVARD AVE

2730 Harvard Avenue · (904) 237-9513
Location

2730 Harvard Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Old Ortega. Home has 3rd bedroom upstairs in converted loft space. New paint all over inside. Kitchen and baths. and all walls.Upstairs has a new deck, completed with new paint and view of the river. The master bathroom has wood floors that are heated. The front entry way has a open front porch . Pets available upon approval.Large corner lot is across the street from an elementary school-A rated.Upstairs deck has a view of the river and very close to NAS, downtown,I10, I295, airport. Great location to Avondale and Riverside shopping areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 HARVARD AVE have any available units?
2730 HARVARD AVE has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 HARVARD AVE have?
Some of 2730 HARVARD AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 HARVARD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2730 HARVARD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 HARVARD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2730 HARVARD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2730 HARVARD AVE offer parking?
No, 2730 HARVARD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2730 HARVARD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 HARVARD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 HARVARD AVE have a pool?
No, 2730 HARVARD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2730 HARVARD AVE have accessible units?
No, 2730 HARVARD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 HARVARD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 HARVARD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
