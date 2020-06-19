2715 Caroline Hills Drive

Amenities

This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with tile flooring includes a family room open to the dining area, and a kitchen with quartz counter tops, all major stainless steel appliances, a pantry and a breakfast bar. The upstairs houses all of the bedrooms, a laundry and a spacious loft with a built-in desk, ideal for use as a study room or home office. Master suite amenities include a walk-in closet and a deluxe bath complete with a dual-sink vanity, roomy walk-in shower and linen closet. You'll enjoy spending summer evenings relaxing on the rear screened porch. Call today 904.575.0550