2715 Caroline Hills Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

2715 Caroline Hills Drive

2715 Caroline Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Caroline Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with tile flooring includes a family room open to the dining area, and a kitchen with quartz counter tops, all major stainless steel appliances, a pantry and a breakfast bar. The upstairs houses all of the bedrooms, a laundry and a spacious loft with a built-in desk, ideal for use as a study room or home office. Master suite amenities include a walk-in closet and a deluxe bath complete with a dual-sink vanity, roomy walk-in shower and linen closet. You'll enjoy spending summer evenings relaxing on the rear screened porch. Call today 904.575.0550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Caroline Hills Drive have any available units?
2715 Caroline Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Caroline Hills Drive have?
Some of 2715 Caroline Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Caroline Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Caroline Hills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Caroline Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Caroline Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2715 Caroline Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 2715 Caroline Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2715 Caroline Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Caroline Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Caroline Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2715 Caroline Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 2715 Caroline Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2715 Caroline Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Caroline Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Caroline Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
