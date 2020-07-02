2667 Forbes Street Unit #2

Amenities
Adorable 1/1 in Riverside! - This cute apartment is located within a walking short walking distance from King Street district and was built in 1927. The unit offers beautiful wooden floors, blinds, & high ceilings! Living room is perfect for entertaining, has a storage closet & lots of windows for ample lighting. The bedroom is spacious and also offers ample lighting. Dining area is just between kitchen and living room. Kitchen offers full size stainless steel fridge & stove, & opens to small porch area through backdoor to the off-street parking area.
$250 pet fee + $10 pet rent- Sorry, no aggressive breeds.
Sorry, no laundry on site.
Call or text Katie NOW for a tour 904-885-1714!
Katie Shoda
Realtor
904-885-1714
Katie@centerbeamrealestate.com
CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276
(RLNE5668477)