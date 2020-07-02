All apartments in Jacksonville
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2667 Forbes Street Unit #2
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

2667 Forbes Street Unit #2

2667 Forbes Street · No Longer Available
Location

2667 Forbes Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable 1/1 in Riverside! - This cute apartment is located within a walking short walking distance from King Street district and was built in 1927. The unit offers beautiful wooden floors, blinds, & high ceilings! Living room is perfect for entertaining, has a storage closet & lots of windows for ample lighting. The bedroom is spacious and also offers ample lighting. Dining area is just between kitchen and living room. Kitchen offers full size stainless steel fridge & stove, & opens to small porch area through backdoor to the off-street parking area.

$250 pet fee + $10 pet rent- Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

Sorry, no laundry on site.

Call or text Katie NOW for a tour 904-885-1714!

Katie Shoda
Realtor
904-885-1714
Katie@centerbeamrealestate.com

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

(RLNE5668477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2667 Forbes Street Unit #2 have any available units?
2667 Forbes Street Unit #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2667 Forbes Street Unit #2 have?
Some of 2667 Forbes Street Unit #2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2667 Forbes Street Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2667 Forbes Street Unit #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2667 Forbes Street Unit #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2667 Forbes Street Unit #2 is pet friendly.
Does 2667 Forbes Street Unit #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2667 Forbes Street Unit #2 offers parking.
Does 2667 Forbes Street Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2667 Forbes Street Unit #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2667 Forbes Street Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 2667 Forbes Street Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2667 Forbes Street Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 2667 Forbes Street Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2667 Forbes Street Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2667 Forbes Street Unit #2 does not have units with dishwashers.

