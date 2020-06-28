2614 Sunrise Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Home Near Mayport - Freshly Painted and Ready for its new residents! This spacious home right near 295 makes an ideal location! Downstairs you will find formal dining area, breakfast area in kitchen, open flex room- perfect for home office or kids play area. Spacious family room also.

Large kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space. All bedrooms upstairs. Large Master with En suite- separate his and her closets, soaking tub, stand up shower, and one sink with vanity space.

Fenced Backyard.

Close to Airport, May port, Town Center, and 295. Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5124389)