Jacksonville, FL
2614 Sunrise Ridge
2614 Sunrise Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Sunrise Ridge Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Home Near Mayport - Freshly Painted and Ready for its new residents! This spacious home right near 295 makes an ideal location! Downstairs you will find formal dining area, breakfast area in kitchen, open flex room- perfect for home office or kids play area. Spacious family room also.
Large kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space. All bedrooms upstairs. Large Master with En suite- separate his and her closets, soaking tub, stand up shower, and one sink with vanity space.
Fenced Backyard.
Close to Airport, May port, Town Center, and 295. Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE5124389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Sunrise Ridge have any available units?
2614 Sunrise Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2614 Sunrise Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Sunrise Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Sunrise Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 Sunrise Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 2614 Sunrise Ridge offer parking?
No, 2614 Sunrise Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 2614 Sunrise Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Sunrise Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Sunrise Ridge have a pool?
No, 2614 Sunrise Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Sunrise Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2614 Sunrise Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Sunrise Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 Sunrise Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 Sunrise Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2614 Sunrise Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
