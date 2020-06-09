All apartments in Jacksonville
2611 College Street
2611 College Street

Location

2611 College Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
key fob access
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located in the heart of Riverside. Perfect layout with historic windows and details are the essence of living in the neighborhood. Around the corner from Bold Bean & 13 Gypsies and walking distance to 5 Points and King St.

Features:
- Hardwood Floors
- Original Built-Ins
- Central HVAC
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Additional charges:
Keyless smartlock: $7.50

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 College Street have any available units?
2611 College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 College Street have?
Some of 2611 College Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 College Street currently offering any rent specials?
2611 College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 College Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 College Street is pet friendly.
Does 2611 College Street offer parking?
No, 2611 College Street does not offer parking.
Does 2611 College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 College Street have a pool?
No, 2611 College Street does not have a pool.
Does 2611 College Street have accessible units?
No, 2611 College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 College Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 College Street does not have units with dishwashers.
