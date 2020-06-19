All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

2532 White Horse Rd E

2532 White Horse Road East · No Longer Available
Location

2532 White Horse Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2532 White Horse Rd E Available 09/01/19 Cute 2 bedroom home in Summer Trees for rent! - **AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2019**

Cute duplex for rent in the Summer Trees community. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features just over 1,000 sq. ft. of living space with laminate wood flooring throughout. This pet friendly property has a fully fenced backyard, living/family room combo, dining area, breakfast bar, and vaulted ceilings.

*Refrigerator pictured is the tenants. A standard single door refrigerator is included. *

Pets are welcomed. There is a $25 monthly pet rent charged per pet.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5101693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 White Horse Rd E have any available units?
2532 White Horse Rd E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2532 White Horse Rd E currently offering any rent specials?
2532 White Horse Rd E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 White Horse Rd E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2532 White Horse Rd E is pet friendly.
Does 2532 White Horse Rd E offer parking?
No, 2532 White Horse Rd E does not offer parking.
Does 2532 White Horse Rd E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 White Horse Rd E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 White Horse Rd E have a pool?
No, 2532 White Horse Rd E does not have a pool.
Does 2532 White Horse Rd E have accessible units?
No, 2532 White Horse Rd E does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 White Horse Rd E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 White Horse Rd E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 White Horse Rd E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2532 White Horse Rd E does not have units with air conditioning.
