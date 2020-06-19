Amenities

2532 White Horse Rd E Available 09/01/19 Cute 2 bedroom home in Summer Trees for rent! - **AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2019**



Cute duplex for rent in the Summer Trees community. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features just over 1,000 sq. ft. of living space with laminate wood flooring throughout. This pet friendly property has a fully fenced backyard, living/family room combo, dining area, breakfast bar, and vaulted ceilings.



*Refrigerator pictured is the tenants. A standard single door refrigerator is included. *



Pets are welcomed. There is a $25 monthly pet rent charged per pet.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5101693)