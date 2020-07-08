All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2516 College St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2516 College St
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

2516 College St

2516 College Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2516 College Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
online portal
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in the well sought out Riverside area! -
**AVAILABLE NOW**

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in the well sought out Riverside area! This unit features around 1,200 sq. ft. of living space. You enter this unit on the ground floor and go up a staircase inside your unit. The living area is on the send floor. Beautiful wood flooring and light gray paint throughout. Living room/dining room combination. Washer/dryer connections.

Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5762809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 College St have any available units?
2516 College St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 College St have?
Some of 2516 College St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 College St currently offering any rent specials?
2516 College St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 College St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 College St is pet friendly.
Does 2516 College St offer parking?
No, 2516 College St does not offer parking.
Does 2516 College St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 College St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 College St have a pool?
No, 2516 College St does not have a pool.
Does 2516 College St have accessible units?
No, 2516 College St does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 College St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 College St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia