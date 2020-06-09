All apartments in Jacksonville
25 CARNAUBA WAY

25 Carnauba Way · No Longer Available
Location

25 Carnauba Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss this opportunity to live in this like new Camden II model home by Dream Finders Homes in Nocatee. Located where the schools are top rated and amenities are plenty. A 5 minute drive to shopping and restaurants at the Nocatee Town Center, 15 minutes to Mickler's Landing, TPC Sawgrass and the beaches. This home boast an open floor plan with split bedrooms for privacy in the master suite. Granite Counter Tops, Double Ovens, 36'' Gas Cooktop, and Farmhouse Sink are all in included in this gorgeous kitchen. Wind down your hectic days relaxing on the spacious screened lanai. Washer and Dryer stay and pest control is included in the rent. Sorry no pets and no smoking. This home is also listed for sale MLS #1044245

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 CARNAUBA WAY have any available units?
25 CARNAUBA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 CARNAUBA WAY have?
Some of 25 CARNAUBA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 CARNAUBA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
25 CARNAUBA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 CARNAUBA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 25 CARNAUBA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 25 CARNAUBA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 25 CARNAUBA WAY offers parking.
Does 25 CARNAUBA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 CARNAUBA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 CARNAUBA WAY have a pool?
Yes, 25 CARNAUBA WAY has a pool.
Does 25 CARNAUBA WAY have accessible units?
No, 25 CARNAUBA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 25 CARNAUBA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 CARNAUBA WAY has units with dishwashers.

