25 CARNAUBA WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don't miss this opportunity to live in this like new Camden II model home by Dream Finders Homes in Nocatee. Located where the schools are top rated and amenities are plenty. A 5 minute drive to shopping and restaurants at the Nocatee Town Center, 15 minutes to Mickler's Landing, TPC Sawgrass and the beaches. This home boast an open floor plan with split bedrooms for privacy in the master suite. Granite Counter Tops, Double Ovens, 36'' Gas Cooktop, and Farmhouse Sink are all in included in this gorgeous kitchen. Wind down your hectic days relaxing on the spacious screened lanai. Washer and Dryer stay and pest control is included in the rent. Sorry no pets and no smoking. This home is also listed for sale MLS #1044245