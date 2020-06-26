All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2464 Seabury Pl N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2464 Seabury Pl N
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:35 AM

2464 Seabury Pl N

2464 Seabury Place North · (904) 572-4407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2464 Seabury Place North, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 903 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
* COMING SOON * FULLY REMODELED - Kitchen walls removed and reconfigured for modern living. Renovations include custom open kitchen, granite counters, new appliances including dishwasher, wood plank tile throughout, neutral painted inside and out, new HVAC, new tankless water heater, new fixtures, and more installed in 2019! Large private backyard. Resident Benefits package $10.25/month. Non-refundable Pet Fee: $300 per pet, 2 max. Pet application required. Pet rent: $15/month per pet. Only small pets will be considered under 20lb. Renters insurance required Monthly Resident Benefits package $10.50/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2464 Seabury Pl N have any available units?
2464 Seabury Pl N has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2464 Seabury Pl N have?
Some of 2464 Seabury Pl N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2464 Seabury Pl N currently offering any rent specials?
2464 Seabury Pl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2464 Seabury Pl N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2464 Seabury Pl N is pet friendly.
Does 2464 Seabury Pl N offer parking?
No, 2464 Seabury Pl N does not offer parking.
Does 2464 Seabury Pl N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2464 Seabury Pl N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2464 Seabury Pl N have a pool?
No, 2464 Seabury Pl N does not have a pool.
Does 2464 Seabury Pl N have accessible units?
No, 2464 Seabury Pl N does not have accessible units.
Does 2464 Seabury Pl N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2464 Seabury Pl N has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2464 Seabury Pl N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity