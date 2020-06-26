2464 Seabury Pl N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

* COMING SOON * FULLY REMODELED - Kitchen walls removed and reconfigured for modern living. Renovations include custom open kitchen, granite counters, new appliances including dishwasher, wood plank tile throughout, neutral painted inside and out, new HVAC, new tankless water heater, new fixtures, and more installed in 2019! Large private backyard. Resident Benefits package $10.25/month. Non-refundable Pet Fee: $300 per pet, 2 max. Pet application required. Pet rent: $15/month per pet. Only small pets will be considered under 20lb. Renters insurance required Monthly Resident Benefits package $10.50/month