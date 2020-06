Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

WOW ONLY 4 YEARS OLD BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME IN NEWER NEIGHBORHOOD. NO CARPET ALL LAMINATE AND CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT.HOME WILL BE PAINTED BEFORE MOVE IN. FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, FULLY FENCED REAR YARD, SCREENED IN PATIO, GARDEN TUB, EXTRA LARGE SHOWER IN MASTER AS WELL AS WALK IN CLOSETS.