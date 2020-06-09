All apartments in Jacksonville
2416 Palmdale Street

Location

2416 Palmdale Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. House has a large master bedroom and large kitchen. House has new flooring throughout. Has washer and dryer hookups. Laundry room is inside the home. Has a large fenced in back yard with shed. Security deposit is $975.00. Application fees are $55.00 per adult. Application fees are not refundable. Applicant will have to bring the listing office the application fees, 1st full months rent and security deposit in certified funds. The application fee, first full months rent and security deposit cannot be combined. They all need to be separate. Please do not fill in the pay to part on the security deposit, because I will fill that in with the owners information. Credit scores of 550 or higher for each applicant and each applicant will have to pass a rental history and criminal background check and applicants will have to provide proof of income. Pets on approval. $150.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Palmdale Street have any available units?
2416 Palmdale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2416 Palmdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Palmdale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Palmdale Street pet-friendly?
No, 2416 Palmdale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2416 Palmdale Street offer parking?
No, 2416 Palmdale Street does not offer parking.
Does 2416 Palmdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Palmdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Palmdale Street have a pool?
No, 2416 Palmdale Street does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Palmdale Street have accessible units?
No, 2416 Palmdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Palmdale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2416 Palmdale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 Palmdale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2416 Palmdale Street does not have units with air conditioning.
