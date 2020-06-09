2416 Palmdale Street

Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. House has a large master bedroom and large kitchen. House has new flooring throughout. Has washer and dryer hookups. Laundry room is inside the home. Has a large fenced in back yard with shed. Security deposit is $975.00. Application fees are $55.00 per adult. Application fees are not refundable. Applicant will have to bring the listing office the application fees, 1st full months rent and security deposit in certified funds. The application fee, first full months rent and security deposit cannot be combined. They all need to be separate. Please do not fill in the pay to part on the security deposit, because I will fill that in with the owners information. Credit scores of 550 or higher for each applicant and each applicant will have to pass a rental history and criminal background check and applicants will have to provide proof of income. Pets on approval. $150.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. House has a large master bedroom and large kitchen. House has new flooring throughout. Has washer and dryer hookups. Laundry room is inside the home. Has a large fenced in back yard with shed. Security deposit is $975.00. Application fees are $55.00 per adult. Application fees are not refundable. Please do not fill in the pay to part on the security deposit, because I will fill that in with the owners information. Credit scores of 550 or higher for each applicant and each applicant will have to pass a rental history and criminal background check and applicants will have to provide proof of income.