Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c9b25ea0c4 ----

Cozy brick home with a fully fenced yard. User friendly kitchen with a very large laundry area, down the street from Edward Waters College, and less than a mile from Grand Park Career Center School and minutes from downtown, I-10 and I95. This home is clean and ready for you to move in. Call to make this home yours.