Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:22 PM

2317 SEGOVIA AVE

2317 Segovia Avenue · (352) 222-1052
Location

2317 Segovia Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose Forest

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,050

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3687 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This fantastic brick home is in the very desirable neighborhood of San Jose Forest. With over 3,680 square feet of living space the home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 half baths. There are formal living and dining rooms, the family room has a large stone fireplace. The kitchen has a quartz island, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and tall cabinets. Stainless-steel appliances include a double draw under counter refrigerator. The laundry room contains a washer & dryer that are courtesy items. There is wood and tile flooring throughout, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, and amazing storage space. The back-yard overlooks Christopher Creek. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent. There are many shopping and dining choices in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 SEGOVIA AVE have any available units?
2317 SEGOVIA AVE has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 SEGOVIA AVE have?
Some of 2317 SEGOVIA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 SEGOVIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2317 SEGOVIA AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 SEGOVIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2317 SEGOVIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2317 SEGOVIA AVE offer parking?
No, 2317 SEGOVIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2317 SEGOVIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2317 SEGOVIA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 SEGOVIA AVE have a pool?
No, 2317 SEGOVIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2317 SEGOVIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 2317 SEGOVIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 SEGOVIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 SEGOVIA AVE has units with dishwashers.
