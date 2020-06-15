2317 SEGOVIA AVE

Amenities
This fantastic brick home is in the very desirable neighborhood of San Jose Forest. With over 3,680 square feet of living space the home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 half baths. There are formal living and dining rooms, the family room has a large stone fireplace. The kitchen has a quartz island, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and tall cabinets. Stainless-steel appliances include a double draw under counter refrigerator. The laundry room contains a washer & dryer that are courtesy items. There is wood and tile flooring throughout, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, and amazing storage space. The back-yard overlooks Christopher Creek. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent. There are many shopping and dining choices in the area.