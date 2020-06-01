2306 Labelle Street

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located in Robinson's Addition neighborhood. Home features Central heating/air, off street parking, tile floors through out, fenced yard and laundry hook ups. Conveniently located near I-95 and downtown.



Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of income of 2.5X rent, NO eviction or felonies! Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and complete rental application. NO PETS ALLOWED



We have other properties....

https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/



Online Application

https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp