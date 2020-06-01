2306 Labelle Street

Amenities
Charming remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located in Robinson's Addition neighborhood. Home features Central heating/air, off street parking, tile floors through out, fenced yard and laundry hook ups. Conveniently located near I-95 and downtown.
Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of income of 2.5X rent, NO eviction or felonies! Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and complete rental application. NO PETS ALLOWED
