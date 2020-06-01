All apartments in Jacksonville
2306 Labelle Street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 6:29 PM

2306 Labelle Street

2306 Labelle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2306 Labelle Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Robinson

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located in Robinson's Addition neighborhood. Home features Central heating/air, off street parking, tile floors through out, fenced yard and laundry hook ups. Conveniently located near I-95 and downtown.

Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of income of 2.5X rent, NO eviction or felonies! Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and complete rental application. NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Labelle Street have any available units?
2306 Labelle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 Labelle Street have?
Some of 2306 Labelle Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Labelle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Labelle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Labelle Street pet-friendly?
No, 2306 Labelle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2306 Labelle Street offer parking?
Yes, 2306 Labelle Street offers parking.
Does 2306 Labelle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 Labelle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Labelle Street have a pool?
No, 2306 Labelle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2306 Labelle Street have accessible units?
No, 2306 Labelle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Labelle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2306 Labelle Street does not have units with dishwashers.

