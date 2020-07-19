2244 Aspen Ridge Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

YOUR SEARCH IS OVER! Turn-key perfect home just for you! This spacious single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home is updated with neutral paint through-out. Don't miss this home with an open concept floor plan great for entertaining. The open living boasts vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has recently been updated with beautiful appliances that'll go well with the stylish granite counter tops along with the tile flooring. Master bedroom comes complete with en suite and walk -in closet not to mention the nice sized secondary bedrooms with ample storage. Plenty of room to roam in your expansive backyard. A Must See HomeMinimum 12 month lease. $40.00 application fee (all applicants over 18 years of age). Security Deposit due once approved (May vary with screening results). $200.00 pet fee. Resident pays all utilities. Renter's insurance required - more details provided after property is reserved. Please call today at 321-473-0160 and/or apply today at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.