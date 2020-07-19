All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

2244 Aspen Ridge Court, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
YOUR SEARCH IS OVER! Turn-key perfect home just for you! This spacious single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home is updated with neutral paint through-out. Don't miss this home with an open concept floor plan great for entertaining. The open living boasts vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has recently been updated with beautiful appliances that'll go well with the stylish granite counter tops along with the tile flooring. Master bedroom comes complete with en suite and walk -in closet not to mention the nice sized secondary bedrooms with ample storage. Plenty of room to roam in your expansive backyard. A Must See HomeMinimum 12 month lease. $40.00 application fee (all applicants over 18 years of age). Security Deposit due once approved (May vary with screening results). $200.00 pet fee. Resident pays all utilities. Renter's insurance required - more details provided after property is reserved. Please call today at 321-473-0160 and/or apply today at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 Aspen Ridge Court have any available units?
2244 Aspen Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2244 Aspen Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
2244 Aspen Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 Aspen Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2244 Aspen Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 2244 Aspen Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 2244 Aspen Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 2244 Aspen Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2244 Aspen Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 Aspen Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 2244 Aspen Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 2244 Aspen Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 2244 Aspen Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 Aspen Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2244 Aspen Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2244 Aspen Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2244 Aspen Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
