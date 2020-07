Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Remarks: RIVERSIDE 2nd FLOOR DUPLEX: From 5-Points, Park St. west to left on Forbes to sign on right. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, living rom and large screened porch, kitchen (R/R) dining room, W/D hook-ups, hardwood floors, tile in kitchen and bath, carpet in bedrooms,central heat and AC, approx. 1300sq. ft., $1200 security deposit, 1 year lease, may consider cat w/nrpf, [AVNSLB S/F] available now.