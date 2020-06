Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated extra storage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Arlington area with Beautiful Wood style ceramic tile flooring throughout, Updated Fixtures and bathroom cabinets last year, This is a spacious floor plan with a mud room and inside utility room large enough for additional storage. Large fenced in yard with plenty of privacy in a country type setting. Home has plenty of covered parking. Large workshop in the back yard.