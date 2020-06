Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

3/1 Northside Home -

This cute 3/1 home has been renovated and features a covered front porch, all ceramic tile floor, and carpet in bedrooms. There is a cute eat in kitchen with all appliances, large utility room with w/d conn and central a/c. Sorry, No HUD and No Pets.



DIRECTIONS: N on Edgewood, R on New Kings Rd, L on Penton, R on W 12th



No Pets Allowed



