SPRING PARK HOME FOR RENT. From Downtown, I 95S, Take Atlantic Blvd to Spring Park Rd, Turn right onto Walton St, Turn left onto Bedford Rd, House on the Left hand side. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living room, Dining room, Hardwood Floors, Kitchen (R/R), CHA, Newly Renovated Bathroom and Kitchen, 1065 sq ft, Fenced yard with Newly Renovated Deck, Washer and Dryer included, security deposit $1,250, 1 yr lease, owner may consider pet w/NRPF, NSP [AVNSLB JK pm] avail. now