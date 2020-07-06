2139 EAST RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground pool

Remodeled and move in ready! Conveniently located to South Side, San Marco, Down Town and the Beaches. This home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, living/dining combo, bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or great play room, separate laundry inside laundry room, large kitchen that features a pass through to the Florida/Sun room. The kitchen has been updated with new counter tops and new flooring. The bathrooms feature new flooring, original hard wood floor in main living room and bedrooms. Interior has been painted with a gorgeous gray paint, new ceiling fans and lighting through out. The spacious fully fenced backyard has a utility shed. New sidewalks through out the neighborhood make it great for walking to Wurn Park which has playground, pool and basketball.