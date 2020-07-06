All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:58 AM

2139 EAST RD

2139 East Road · No Longer Available
Location

2139 East Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sans Souci

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Remodeled and move in ready! Conveniently located to South Side, San Marco, Down Town and the Beaches. This home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, living/dining combo, bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or great play room, separate laundry inside laundry room, large kitchen that features a pass through to the Florida/Sun room. The kitchen has been updated with new counter tops and new flooring. The bathrooms feature new flooring, original hard wood floor in main living room and bedrooms. Interior has been painted with a gorgeous gray paint, new ceiling fans and lighting through out. The spacious fully fenced backyard has a utility shed. New sidewalks through out the neighborhood make it great for walking to Wurn Park which has playground, pool and basketball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 EAST RD have any available units?
2139 EAST RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2139 EAST RD have?
Some of 2139 EAST RD's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 EAST RD currently offering any rent specials?
2139 EAST RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 EAST RD pet-friendly?
No, 2139 EAST RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2139 EAST RD offer parking?
No, 2139 EAST RD does not offer parking.
Does 2139 EAST RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2139 EAST RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 EAST RD have a pool?
Yes, 2139 EAST RD has a pool.
Does 2139 EAST RD have accessible units?
No, 2139 EAST RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 EAST RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2139 EAST RD does not have units with dishwashers.

