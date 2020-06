Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classic Craftsman 1918 Quadraplex on the St Johns River. 2nd floor apartment (unit 2121) now available with sweeping river views. Heart pine floors, Sun room, original fireplace, formal living and dining rooms, Modern kitchen, updated bath and large porch off 1st bedroom. laundry/ utility room off Kitchen. Walk to grocery, Memorial Park, restaurants, cinema but live in quiet in very special area of Jacksonville. Pets allowed upon approval, no smoking.