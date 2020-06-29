All apartments in Jacksonville
2109 W 13th St
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

2109 W 13th St

2109 West 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2109 West 13th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Spacious 3 Bedroom brick home - Beautiful brick home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, electric stove and refrigerator, central heat and air, on a in fenced lot. This 912 sq.ft. home is ready to go. Section 8 accepted. Washer/Dryer Connections.

Features:
- Brick Home
- Plenty of Storage
- Central HVAC
- Washer and Dryer connections

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5290379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 W 13th St have any available units?
2109 W 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 W 13th St have?
Some of 2109 W 13th St's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 W 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
2109 W 13th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 W 13th St pet-friendly?
No, 2109 W 13th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2109 W 13th St offer parking?
No, 2109 W 13th St does not offer parking.
Does 2109 W 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 W 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 W 13th St have a pool?
No, 2109 W 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 2109 W 13th St have accessible units?
No, 2109 W 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 W 13th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 W 13th St does not have units with dishwashers.
