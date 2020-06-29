2109 W 13th St

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range refrigerator

Spacious 3 Bedroom brick home - Beautiful brick home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, electric stove and refrigerator, central heat and air, on a in fenced lot. This 912 sq.ft. home is ready to go. Section 8 accepted. Washer/Dryer Connections.



- Brick Home

- Plenty of Storage

- Central HVAC

- Washer and Dryer connections



This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



No Pets Allowed



