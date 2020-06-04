2038 COLLEGE ST

Amenities

RIVERSIDE (2 story)HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, take Park Street west to Post Street, right turn to Margaret, left turn to College Street. Home is located on the south side of College Street just 3 lots from Riverside Park. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen (R,R,DW), hardwood floors, central heat and air, coffered ceilings, wash/dryer hookups, open front porch, rear deck, approximately 2,530 square feet, security deposit $1,975, LEASE PURCHASE AVAILABLE, no pets, non-smoking interior[BKLB pm]available immediately