All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2038 COLLEGE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2038 COLLEGE ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2038 COLLEGE ST

2038 College Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2038 College Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
RIVERSIDE (2 story)HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, take Park Street west to Post Street, right turn to Margaret, left turn to College Street. Home is located on the south side of College Street just 3 lots from Riverside Park. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen (R,R,DW), hardwood floors, central heat and air, coffered ceilings, wash/dryer hookups, open front porch, rear deck, approximately 2,530 square feet, security deposit $1,975, LEASE PURCHASE AVAILABLE, no pets, non-smoking interior[BKLB pm]available immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 COLLEGE ST have any available units?
2038 COLLEGE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2038 COLLEGE ST have?
Some of 2038 COLLEGE ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 COLLEGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
2038 COLLEGE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 COLLEGE ST pet-friendly?
No, 2038 COLLEGE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2038 COLLEGE ST offer parking?
No, 2038 COLLEGE ST does not offer parking.
Does 2038 COLLEGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 COLLEGE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 COLLEGE ST have a pool?
No, 2038 COLLEGE ST does not have a pool.
Does 2038 COLLEGE ST have accessible units?
No, 2038 COLLEGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 COLLEGE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2038 COLLEGE ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia