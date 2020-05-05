All apartments in Jacksonville
1870 Newbolt Court

1870 Newbolt Court · No Longer Available
Location

1870 Newbolt Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1870 Newbolt Court have any available units?
1870 Newbolt Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1870 Newbolt Court currently offering any rent specials?
1870 Newbolt Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1870 Newbolt Court pet-friendly?
No, 1870 Newbolt Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1870 Newbolt Court offer parking?
No, 1870 Newbolt Court does not offer parking.
Does 1870 Newbolt Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1870 Newbolt Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1870 Newbolt Court have a pool?
No, 1870 Newbolt Court does not have a pool.
Does 1870 Newbolt Court have accessible units?
No, 1870 Newbolt Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1870 Newbolt Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1870 Newbolt Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1870 Newbolt Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1870 Newbolt Court does not have units with air conditioning.
