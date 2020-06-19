All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:51 AM

187 BLOOMING GROVE CT

187 Blooming Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

187 Blooming Grove Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3079 sf. 5BR/3BA Two Story Home located on corner lot in the Northside Community of Yellow Bluff Landing. Close to JIA, Interstate 95 and the heart of Nassau County. Formal Living Room and Dining. Upgraded Kitchen with Solid Surface Countertops overlooks a Breakfast area and Spacious Family Room. Also on the first floor is a Guest Bedroom, Full Bathroom and Dedicated Laundry Room. Upstairs features Large Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Double Vanities, Enclosed Shower and Garden Tub. Three Guest Bedrooms and a Third Full Bathroom. Covered Lanai outback. Two Car Garage. Lawn Care Included. Small Pets okay with Additional Pet Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 BLOOMING GROVE CT have any available units?
187 BLOOMING GROVE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 187 BLOOMING GROVE CT have?
Some of 187 BLOOMING GROVE CT's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 BLOOMING GROVE CT currently offering any rent specials?
187 BLOOMING GROVE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 BLOOMING GROVE CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 187 BLOOMING GROVE CT is pet friendly.
Does 187 BLOOMING GROVE CT offer parking?
Yes, 187 BLOOMING GROVE CT offers parking.
Does 187 BLOOMING GROVE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 BLOOMING GROVE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 BLOOMING GROVE CT have a pool?
Yes, 187 BLOOMING GROVE CT has a pool.
Does 187 BLOOMING GROVE CT have accessible units?
No, 187 BLOOMING GROVE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 187 BLOOMING GROVE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 BLOOMING GROVE CT does not have units with dishwashers.

