187 BLOOMING GROVE CT

3079 sf. 5BR/3BA Two Story Home located on corner lot in the Northside Community of Yellow Bluff Landing. Close to JIA, Interstate 95 and the heart of Nassau County. Formal Living Room and Dining. Upgraded Kitchen with Solid Surface Countertops overlooks a Breakfast area and Spacious Family Room. Also on the first floor is a Guest Bedroom, Full Bathroom and Dedicated Laundry Room. Upstairs features Large Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Double Vanities, Enclosed Shower and Garden Tub. Three Guest Bedrooms and a Third Full Bathroom. Covered Lanai outback. Two Car Garage. Lawn Care Included. Small Pets okay with Additional Pet Fee.