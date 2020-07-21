All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

1866 McGirts Point Blvd

1866 Mcgirts Point Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1866 Mcgirts Point Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Like new 3/2 in Weston Ranch - Excellent 3/2 in Weston Ranch community. paint, carpet, cabinets and appliances just over a year old. Located minutes from Cecil Field, NAS JAX, Down Town, shopping and much more. Looking for a nice home at an affordable price? This home is in like new conditions and is spacious.. Great community pool. Kitchen has lots of 42" cabinets, nice counter tops and breakfast nook. Large pantry in kitchen ideal for storage. Separate dining room and living room. Rooms are spacious and bathrooms alike. Master bath has a grand walk in closet and comes with a separate shower and a garden tub. No pets please.
This will not last. Call and one our dedicated Realtors and they will be glad to assist you.

(RLNE2401205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1866 McGirts Point Blvd have any available units?
1866 McGirts Point Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1866 McGirts Point Blvd have?
Some of 1866 McGirts Point Blvd's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1866 McGirts Point Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1866 McGirts Point Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1866 McGirts Point Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1866 McGirts Point Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1866 McGirts Point Blvd offer parking?
No, 1866 McGirts Point Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1866 McGirts Point Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1866 McGirts Point Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1866 McGirts Point Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1866 McGirts Point Blvd has a pool.
Does 1866 McGirts Point Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1866 McGirts Point Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1866 McGirts Point Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1866 McGirts Point Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
