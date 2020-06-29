All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1835 Wofford Avenue

1835 Wofford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1835 Wofford Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3/1 Home on the Northside! Lots of Living Space & Large Yard! - Only minutes away from Downtown Jacksonville and even closer to the Jacksonville Zoo and shopping! You won't want to miss this cozy little home on the Northside!

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Highlands Area has been maintained with care. Beautiful BRAND NEW tile throughout the entire home. With plenty of 1950's charm, this house has a very cozy feel. It boasts 2 living areas, a dining room, a utility area, a nice long driveway, and plenty of closet space! The large fenced in yard features mature trees, plants, and a shed for storage. Relax on the screened in porch and enjoy the lush view!

This property is pet friendly for a non-refundable pet fee. Fee: $250, monthly pet rent $10/month

TENANT is responsible for lawn maintenance

Call, text or email TODAY to schedule a viewing with:

Sarah Poehler
Realtor
904-304-2671
sarah@centerbeamrealestate.com

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent is required. First full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.

Center Beam Real Estate
577 College St. Jax 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com

(RLNE2570040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Wofford Avenue have any available units?
1835 Wofford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1835 Wofford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Wofford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Wofford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1835 Wofford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1835 Wofford Avenue offer parking?
No, 1835 Wofford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1835 Wofford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 Wofford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Wofford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1835 Wofford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Wofford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1835 Wofford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Wofford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 Wofford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1835 Wofford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1835 Wofford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
