1835 Wofford Avenue

Amenities
Cozy 3/1 Home on the Northside! Lots of Living Space & Large Yard! - Only minutes away from Downtown Jacksonville and even closer to the Jacksonville Zoo and shopping! You won't want to miss this cozy little home on the Northside!
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Highlands Area has been maintained with care. Beautiful BRAND NEW tile throughout the entire home. With plenty of 1950's charm, this house has a very cozy feel. It boasts 2 living areas, a dining room, a utility area, a nice long driveway, and plenty of closet space! The large fenced in yard features mature trees, plants, and a shed for storage. Relax on the screened in porch and enjoy the lush view!
This property is pet friendly for a non-refundable pet fee. Fee: $250, monthly pet rent $10/month
TENANT is responsible for lawn maintenance
Call, text or email TODAY to schedule a viewing with:
Sarah Poehler
Realtor
904-304-2671
sarah@centerbeamrealestate.com
Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent is required. First full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.
Center Beam Real Estate
577 College St. Jax 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
(RLNE2570040)