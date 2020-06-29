1835 Wofford Avenue

Amenities

Cozy 3/1 Home on the Northside! Lots of Living Space & Large Yard! - Only minutes away from Downtown Jacksonville and even closer to the Jacksonville Zoo and shopping! You won't want to miss this cozy little home on the Northside!



This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Highlands Area has been maintained with care. Beautiful BRAND NEW tile throughout the entire home. With plenty of 1950's charm, this house has a very cozy feel. It boasts 2 living areas, a dining room, a utility area, a nice long driveway, and plenty of closet space! The large fenced in yard features mature trees, plants, and a shed for storage. Relax on the screened in porch and enjoy the lush view!



This property is pet friendly for a non-refundable pet fee. Fee: $250, monthly pet rent $10/month



TENANT is responsible for lawn maintenance



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent is required. First full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.



