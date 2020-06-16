183 E Forsyth St

Amenities
The apartment itself is a modern open one-bedroom with hardwood floors and excellent furnishings. The huge windows provide ample light and a spacious feel to the Penthouse. Between the plush queen bed and couch (which unfolds to a full size bed), this apartment will comfortably accommodate 3 tenants. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances & is fully equipped with everything you need to cook, serve and enjoy a wonderful meal. !!! PLEASE USE EMAIL TO INQUIRE ABOUT THE UNIT AND THE NOT PHONE NUMBER, OFFICE IS CLOSED FOR VACATION !!!