183 E Forsyth St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities

!!! PLEASE USE EMAIL TO INQUIRE ABOUT THE UNIT AND THE NOT PHONE NUMBER, OFFICE IS CLOSED FOR VACATION !!! The apartment itself is a modern open one-bedroom with hardwood floors and excellent furnishings. The huge windows provide ample light and a spacious feel to the Penthouse. Between the plush queen bed and couch (which unfolds to a full size bed), this apartment will comfortably accommodate 3 tenants. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances & is fully equipped with everything you need to cook, serve and enjoy a wonderful meal. !!! PLEASE USE EMAIL TO INQUIRE ABOUT THE UNIT AND THE NOT PHONE NUMBER, OFFICE IS CLOSED FOR VACATION !!!