1828 PULLMAN AVE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NAXOS CAPITAL H3 LLC - Property Id: 137220



CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630.

This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $750.00 and deposit $750.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)



Application fee is $45.00 (non-refundable)

Administration fee is $50.00 after application is approved



Cinthia Vasconcelos

Real Estate Agent

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137220

Property Id 137220



(RLNE5746528)