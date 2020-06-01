1828 PULLMAN AVE

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630. This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $750.00 and deposit $750.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Application fee is $45.00 (non-refundable) Administration fee is $50.00 after application is approved
Cinthia Vasconcelos Real Estate Agent Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137220 Property Id 137220
(RLNE5746528)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
