All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1828 PULLMAN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1828 PULLMAN AVE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1828 PULLMAN AVE

1828 Pullman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1828 Pullman Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H3 LLC - Property Id: 137220

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630.
This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $750.00 and deposit $750.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

Application fee is $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee is $50.00 after application is approved

Cinthia Vasconcelos
Real Estate Agent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137220
Property Id 137220

(RLNE5746528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 PULLMAN AVE have any available units?
1828 PULLMAN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 PULLMAN AVE have?
Some of 1828 PULLMAN AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 PULLMAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1828 PULLMAN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 PULLMAN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 PULLMAN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1828 PULLMAN AVE offer parking?
No, 1828 PULLMAN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1828 PULLMAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 PULLMAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 PULLMAN AVE have a pool?
No, 1828 PULLMAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1828 PULLMAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 1828 PULLMAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 PULLMAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828 PULLMAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia