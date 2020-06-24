All apartments in Jacksonville
1763 ELLA ST
1763 ELLA ST

1763 Ella Street · No Longer Available
Location

1763 Ella Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3/1 with nice open floorplan and washer/dryer hookups. Wood floors in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Nice lot with room to roam on quiet dead end street. Convenient to Edward Waters College and Downtown Jacksonville!

Application fee - $50.00 per adult applicant

Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

