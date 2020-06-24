1763 ELLA ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

3/1 with nice open floorplan and washer/dryer hookups. Wood floors in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Nice lot with room to roam on quiet dead end street. Convenient to Edward Waters College and Downtown Jacksonville!



Application fee - $50.00 per adult applicant



Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com