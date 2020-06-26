Rent Calculator
1758 West 11 Street Unit A
1758 W 11th St
No Longer Available
Location
1758 W 11th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
This is a large duplex. This 3 bedrooms 2 bath bottom floor unit has tons of space. It has central heat and air and tile in most of the unit. This unit won't last long
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1758 West 11 Street Unit A have any available units?
1758 West 11 Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1758 West 11 Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1758 West 11 Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 West 11 Street Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1758 West 11 Street Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1758 West 11 Street Unit A offer parking?
No, 1758 West 11 Street Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1758 West 11 Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1758 West 11 Street Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 West 11 Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 1758 West 11 Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1758 West 11 Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1758 West 11 Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 West 11 Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1758 West 11 Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1758 West 11 Street Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1758 West 11 Street Unit A has units with air conditioning.
