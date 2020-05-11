1708 Tyler St

Amenities
**1/2 Off 1st Month's Rent** - Located in the heart of Jacksonville's North side area, This two-bedroom 1 bath home, featuring large floor plans with modern wood-finished cabinets, appliances, vinyl floors, fresh paint, window coverings, private back yard, drive way.
Application Fee $35.00, per adult over 18
1st Month Rent $750.00
Deposit $750.00
Our Jacksonville homes is located right off of Kings Rd, close to downtown and just minutes away from shopping and dining.
-Private Entrance
-Ceiling Fans in Living Rooms
-24-hour Maintenance
-Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout
-Window coverings
Pets: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate all breeds. Pet fee for dogs * $400 for pets under 50 lbs* * $500 for pets over 50 lbs* * . For cats it’s a 100.00 deposit. Contact us for breed restrictions.
CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!
(RLNE5866802)