1708 Tyler St

**1/2 Off 1st Month's Rent** - Located in the heart of Jacksonville's North side area, This two-bedroom 1 bath home, featuring large floor plans with modern wood-finished cabinets, appliances, vinyl floors, fresh paint, window coverings, private back yard, drive way.



Application Fee $35.00, per adult over 18

1st Month Rent $750.00

Deposit $750.00



Our Jacksonville homes is located right off of Kings Rd, close to downtown and just minutes away from shopping and dining.



-Private Entrance

-Ceiling Fans in Living Rooms

-24-hour Maintenance

-Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout

-Window coverings



Pets: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate all breeds. Pet fee for dogs * $400 for pets under 50 lbs* * $500 for pets over 50 lbs* * . For cats it’s a 100.00 deposit. Contact us for breed restrictions.



