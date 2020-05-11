All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:50 AM

1708 Tyler St

1708 Tyler Street · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Tyler Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
**1/2 Off 1st Month's Rent** - Located in the heart of Jacksonville's North side area, This two-bedroom 1 bath home, featuring large floor plans with modern wood-finished cabinets, appliances, vinyl floors, fresh paint, window coverings, private back yard, drive way.

Application Fee $35.00, per adult over 18
1st Month Rent $750.00
Deposit $750.00

Our Jacksonville homes is located right off of Kings Rd, close to downtown and just minutes away from shopping and dining.

-Private Entrance
-Ceiling Fans in Living Rooms
-24-hour Maintenance
-Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout
-Window coverings

Pets: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate all breeds. Pet fee for dogs * $400 for pets under 50 lbs* * $500 for pets over 50 lbs* * . For cats it’s a 100.00 deposit. Contact us for breed restrictions.

CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!

(RLNE5866802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Tyler St have any available units?
1708 Tyler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1708 Tyler St currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Tyler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Tyler St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Tyler St is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Tyler St offer parking?
No, 1708 Tyler St does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Tyler St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Tyler St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Tyler St have a pool?
No, 1708 Tyler St does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Tyler St have accessible units?
No, 1708 Tyler St does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Tyler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Tyler St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Tyler St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Tyler St does not have units with air conditioning.
