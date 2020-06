Amenities

garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated throughout 1 bedroom 1 bath efficiency located on dead end street. Convenient to downtown, shopping and restaurants.This is the garage apartment/mother in law suite behind unit 1687 Glendale Rd. It can be rented separately or included with the lease of 1687 for a total rent amount of $1940.00. (No subletting or short term rentals)No application fee through month of October!