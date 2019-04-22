All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

1639 N. Pearl Street

1639 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

1639 North Pearl Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Beautiful Historic 4/2 Home in Springfield - Hometag Realty is now offering this wonderful 1909 Colonial Style home in the momentous Springfield, Jacksonville. This historic neighborhood holds landmarks such as the Hogan's Creek Park System.

Come home to a welcoming foyer with hardwood floors throughout, a substantial living area that includes a cozy fireplace that's perfect for nights indoors. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances with extra pantry space plus a washer and dryer. From here you can access the backyard that has a great back deck for sunbathing and BBQing all summer long.

The upper level of this beautiful 2 story home concludes with 4 bedrooms and bathrooms up and downstairs. All while being conveniently located just minutes from Downtown Jacksonville, Florida State College,and so much more!

Note: This home is not furnished, the furniture will be removed upon move in.

Details:
4 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms
Rent $1450
Application Fee: $55 per adult
Admin Fee: $35 paid upon move-in per adult

Please read and review all of our qualifications:
1) Good rental history, with no evictions
2) No felonies or misdemeanors within the past 7 years
3) First month's rent and $1450 security deposit are required. We may require a higher deposit based on credit history.
4) We Love Furry Friends! They are allowed with a pet deposit

Schools:

Andrew A. Robinson Elementary School
Matthew W. Gilbert Middle School
William M. Raines High School

For more information contact us at rentals@myhometag.com or call/ text us at 904-

TEXT 205-390-0542

(RLNE5587391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 N. Pearl Street have any available units?
1639 N. Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 N. Pearl Street have?
Some of 1639 N. Pearl Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 N. Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
1639 N. Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 N. Pearl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1639 N. Pearl Street is pet friendly.
Does 1639 N. Pearl Street offer parking?
No, 1639 N. Pearl Street does not offer parking.
Does 1639 N. Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1639 N. Pearl Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 N. Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 1639 N. Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 1639 N. Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 1639 N. Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 N. Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1639 N. Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
