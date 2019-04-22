1639 N. Pearl Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Beautiful Historic 4/2 Home in Springfield - Hometag Realty is now offering this wonderful 1909 Colonial Style home in the momentous Springfield, Jacksonville. This historic neighborhood holds landmarks such as the Hogan's Creek Park System.



Come home to a welcoming foyer with hardwood floors throughout, a substantial living area that includes a cozy fireplace that's perfect for nights indoors. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances with extra pantry space plus a washer and dryer. From here you can access the backyard that has a great back deck for sunbathing and BBQing all summer long.



The upper level of this beautiful 2 story home concludes with 4 bedrooms and bathrooms up and downstairs. All while being conveniently located just minutes from Downtown Jacksonville, Florida State College,and so much more!



Note: This home is not furnished, the furniture will be removed upon move in.



Details:

4 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms

Rent $1450

Application Fee: $55 per adult

Admin Fee: $35 paid upon move-in per adult



Please read and review all of our qualifications:

1) Good rental history, with no evictions

2) No felonies or misdemeanors within the past 7 years

3) First month's rent and $1450 security deposit are required. We may require a higher deposit based on credit history.

4) We Love Furry Friends! They are allowed with a pet deposit



Schools:



Andrew A. Robinson Elementary School

Matthew W. Gilbert Middle School

William M. Raines High School



For more information contact us at rentals@myhometag.com or call/ text us at 904-



TEXT 205-390-0542



(RLNE5587391)