Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1616 SADDLEBROOK LN
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

1616 SADDLEBROOK LN

1616 Saddlebrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Saddlebrook Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is an impressive home inside and out! and is available to rent May 22. It was previously renovated and has been well maintained. Bright and neutral with an open and split bedroom floor plan with 12 ft ceilings, open eat-in-kitchen with appliances, separate laundry room. Room abounds in this home with a formal livingroom, diningroom and a familyroom. The master suite is spacious and the master bath has a double vanity, walk-in closet, tub and shower. Nice size fenced backyard, 2 car garage. A must to see! Close to major highways. 2 mi. to I-10, 3 mi. to I-295, 10 mi. to downtown Jacksonville, 11 mi. to NAS JAX (Naval Air Station Jacksonville) 1 3/4 mi. to Trinity Christian School, .8 mi to Crystal Spring Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 SADDLEBROOK LN have any available units?
1616 SADDLEBROOK LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 SADDLEBROOK LN have?
Some of 1616 SADDLEBROOK LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 SADDLEBROOK LN currently offering any rent specials?
1616 SADDLEBROOK LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 SADDLEBROOK LN pet-friendly?
No, 1616 SADDLEBROOK LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1616 SADDLEBROOK LN offer parking?
Yes, 1616 SADDLEBROOK LN offers parking.
Does 1616 SADDLEBROOK LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 SADDLEBROOK LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 SADDLEBROOK LN have a pool?
No, 1616 SADDLEBROOK LN does not have a pool.
Does 1616 SADDLEBROOK LN have accessible units?
No, 1616 SADDLEBROOK LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 SADDLEBROOK LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 SADDLEBROOK LN has units with dishwashers.
