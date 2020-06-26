1616 SADDLEBROOK LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is an impressive home inside and out! and is available to rent May 22. It was previously renovated and has been well maintained. Bright and neutral with an open and split bedroom floor plan with 12 ft ceilings, open eat-in-kitchen with appliances, separate laundry room. Room abounds in this home with a formal livingroom, diningroom and a familyroom. The master suite is spacious and the master bath has a double vanity, walk-in closet, tub and shower. Nice size fenced backyard, 2 car garage. A must to see! Close to major highways. 2 mi. to I-10, 3 mi. to I-295, 10 mi. to downtown Jacksonville, 11 mi. to NAS JAX (Naval Air Station Jacksonville) 1 3/4 mi. to Trinity Christian School, .8 mi to Crystal Spring Elementary.