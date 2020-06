Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

San Marco Studio For Lease! - San Marco Studio for Lease!

This adorable studio is in a great location with a gated entrance! Featuring an updated kitchen and bathroom! Great open living area.

The courtyard has a huge water fountain and security with a key fob to enter.

Available now, applicants must have good rental history and stable income to be approved. Small pets only with owners approval. Call or text today for a tour!



(RLNE5316465)