16090 Blossom Lake Dr Available 09/15/19 Spacious 3bd/2bath on Jax's North Side - Come see this charming young home in Bainebridge Estates. This 3/2 features a sprawling open floor plan with a bonus room that can be used as an office AND a single story loft space that can be used as a second office space or a playroom. The kitchen/living combo offers granite counters, Stainless steel appliances and 42'' tall cabinets. Washer and Dryer Included! MOVE IN DATE IS 9/15/2019!



No Cats Allowed



