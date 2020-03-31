All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

16090 Blossom Lake Dr

16090 Blossom Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16090 Blossom Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
16090 Blossom Lake Dr Available 09/15/19 Spacious 3bd/2bath on Jax's North Side - Come see this charming young home in Bainebridge Estates. This 3/2 features a sprawling open floor plan with a bonus room that can be used as an office AND a single story loft space that can be used as a second office space or a playroom. The kitchen/living combo offers granite counters, Stainless steel appliances and 42'' tall cabinets. Washer and Dryer Included! MOVE IN DATE IS 9/15/2019!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5069110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16090 Blossom Lake Dr have any available units?
16090 Blossom Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16090 Blossom Lake Dr have?
Some of 16090 Blossom Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16090 Blossom Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16090 Blossom Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16090 Blossom Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16090 Blossom Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16090 Blossom Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 16090 Blossom Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16090 Blossom Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16090 Blossom Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16090 Blossom Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 16090 Blossom Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16090 Blossom Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 16090 Blossom Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16090 Blossom Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16090 Blossom Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
