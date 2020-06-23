All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 15946 BAXTER CREEK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
15946 BAXTER CREEK DR
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

15946 BAXTER CREEK DR

15946 Baxter Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15946 Baxter Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
NORTHSIDE IN-LAW SUITE FOR RENT. From downtown: I-95 N, exit 366, left on Pecan Park Rd, right on Bainebridge Dr, left on Twin Creek Dr, left on Baxter Creek to property on left. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room/dining room combo, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (R/MW/DW), CHA, tile flooring throughout, W/D, walk in closet, ELECTRIC, WATER, SEWER AND PEST CONTROL INCLUDED IN RENT, approx. 600 sf, security deposit $950, no pets, no smoking, 1 year lease. [OV lr] available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15946 BAXTER CREEK DR have any available units?
15946 BAXTER CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15946 BAXTER CREEK DR have?
Some of 15946 BAXTER CREEK DR's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15946 BAXTER CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
15946 BAXTER CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15946 BAXTER CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 15946 BAXTER CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15946 BAXTER CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 15946 BAXTER CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 15946 BAXTER CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15946 BAXTER CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15946 BAXTER CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 15946 BAXTER CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 15946 BAXTER CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 15946 BAXTER CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15946 BAXTER CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15946 BAXTER CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia