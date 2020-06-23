15946 BAXTER CREEK DR

Amenities

NORTHSIDE IN-LAW SUITE FOR RENT. From downtown: I-95 N, exit 366, left on Pecan Park Rd, right on Bainebridge Dr, left on Twin Creek Dr, left on Baxter Creek to property on left. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room/dining room combo, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (R/MW/DW), CHA, tile flooring throughout, W/D, walk in closet, ELECTRIC, WATER, SEWER AND PEST CONTROL INCLUDED IN RENT, approx. 600 sf, security deposit $950, no pets, no smoking, 1 year lease. [OV lr] available now.