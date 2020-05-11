15938 Bainebridge

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

MOVE-IN READY - Beautiful stucco with ledgestone 4 bed 2 bath ranch is just waiting for you to call it home! Huge family room that opens to the kitchen and dining area. Perfect for entertaining guests. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, 42'' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, food prep island and breakfast bar. Volume ceilings, ceiling fans and tile flooring. Large master bedroom has magnificent trey ceiling. Master bath has 2 separate vanities, garden tub with separate shower and large walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer included. 2 car garage, private fenced in backyard with great view of the pond. Freshly painted and brand new carpet. Live minutes away from a lovely amenities center with a community pool, basketball and tennis court, River City Shopping Plaza, gas stations, groceries stores, Duvals best schools and both hwys.



(RLNE4500559)