Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15938 Bainebridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15938 Bainebridge Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
MOVE-IN READY - Beautiful stucco with ledgestone 4 bed 2 bath ranch is just waiting for you to call it home! Huge family room that opens to the kitchen and dining area. Perfect for entertaining guests. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, 42'' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, food prep island and breakfast bar. Volume ceilings, ceiling fans and tile flooring. Large master bedroom has magnificent trey ceiling. Master bath has 2 separate vanities, garden tub with separate shower and large walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer included. 2 car garage, private fenced in backyard with great view of the pond. Freshly painted and brand new carpet. Live minutes away from a lovely amenities center with a community pool, basketball and tennis court, River City Shopping Plaza, gas stations, groceries stores, Duvals best schools and both hwys.

(RLNE4500559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15938 Bainebridge have any available units?
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
What amenities does 15938 Bainebridge have?
Is 15938 Bainebridge currently offering any rent specials?
Is 15938 Bainebridge pet-friendly?
Does 15938 Bainebridge offer parking?
Does 15938 Bainebridge have units with washers and dryers?
Does 15938 Bainebridge have a pool?
Does 15938 Bainebridge have accessible units?
Does 15938 Bainebridge have units with dishwashers?
