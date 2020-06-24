15898 Baxter Creek Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

3 BED / 3 BATH -MOVE IN READY HOME! - MOVE-IN-READY home for rent! This inviting 3 bed 3 bath wide open floor plan makes you feel right at home as soon as you step foot thru the door and walk down the long runway foyer. Loaded with carpet and ceramic tile, upgraded cabinets, granite, SS appliances, and French doors to a bonus room you can convert into a playroom or an office. Generous size bedrooms, lots of storage space and an enormous master bedroom and bathroom suite that features dual sinks, separate shower and bathtub and a large closet. Private wooded backyard. Pets are welcomed. Washer and Dryer included. Call for your private tour today!



(RLNE4728892)