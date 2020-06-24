All apartments in Jacksonville
15898 Baxter Creek Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15898 Baxter Creek Dr.

15898 Baxter Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15898 Baxter Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3 BED / 3 BATH -MOVE IN READY HOME! - MOVE-IN-READY home for rent! This inviting 3 bed 3 bath wide open floor plan makes you feel right at home as soon as you step foot thru the door and walk down the long runway foyer. Loaded with carpet and ceramic tile, upgraded cabinets, granite, SS appliances, and French doors to a bonus room you can convert into a playroom or an office. Generous size bedrooms, lots of storage space and an enormous master bedroom and bathroom suite that features dual sinks, separate shower and bathtub and a large closet. Private wooded backyard. Pets are welcomed. Washer and Dryer included. Call for your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15898 Baxter Creek Dr. have any available units?
15898 Baxter Creek Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15898 Baxter Creek Dr. have?
Some of 15898 Baxter Creek Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15898 Baxter Creek Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
15898 Baxter Creek Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15898 Baxter Creek Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15898 Baxter Creek Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 15898 Baxter Creek Dr. offer parking?
No, 15898 Baxter Creek Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 15898 Baxter Creek Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15898 Baxter Creek Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15898 Baxter Creek Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 15898 Baxter Creek Dr. has a pool.
Does 15898 Baxter Creek Dr. have accessible units?
No, 15898 Baxter Creek Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 15898 Baxter Creek Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15898 Baxter Creek Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
