15878 Twin Creek Dr

Beautiful and spacious 2 Story home on quiet cul-de-sac in Bainbridge Estates for Rent! - Make this house your next HOME
Available for immediate move in, this home has TONS of space and has a loft! With 4 beds and 2 1/2 bathrooms, this home features an open floor plan with gourmet kitchen/living combo and has stainless steel appliances and a private screened in lanai. Other features include tile flooring, granite countertops and large walk in closets.This home is on a cul de sac street that leads right to the community amenities center within walking distance. Renters will have access to the pool, gym, basketball and tennis courts! This home is located close to the River City Shopping Center and the hospital. Also an easy commute to Kings Bay & Mayport Naval Bases. Sorry, no pets allowed. Call or Text Jennifer to schedule your showing today! 904-615-0834
Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First, full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in. $10 Monthly Admin fee in addition to rent each month.
$1650 Rent + $10 Admin Fee = $1660 total per month
