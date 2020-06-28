All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

15878 Twin Creek Dr

15878 Twin Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15878 Twin Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 2 Story home on quiet cul-de-sac in Bainbridge Estates for Rent! - Make this house your next HOME
Available for immediate move in, this home has TONS of space and has a loft! With 4 beds and 2 1/2 bathrooms, this home features an open floor plan with gourmet kitchen/living combo and has stainless steel appliances and a private screened in lanai. Other features include tile flooring, granite countertops and large walk in closets.This home is on a cul de sac street that leads right to the community amenities center within walking distance. Renters will have access to the pool, gym, basketball and tennis courts! This home is located close to the River City Shopping Center and the hospital. Also an easy commute to Kings Bay & Mayport Naval Bases. Sorry, no pets allowed. Call or Text Jennifer to schedule your showing today! 904-615-0834

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First, full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in. $10 Monthly Admin fee in addition to rent each month.

$1650 Rent + $10 Admin Fee = $1660 total per month

Jennifer Lynch, Realtor
Licensed Sales Associate
Cell: (904) 615-0834

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, Florida 32204
Office: 904-701-3276 www.centerbeamrealestate.com

(RLNE5123260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15878 Twin Creek Dr have any available units?
15878 Twin Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15878 Twin Creek Dr have?
Some of 15878 Twin Creek Dr's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15878 Twin Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15878 Twin Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15878 Twin Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15878 Twin Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15878 Twin Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 15878 Twin Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15878 Twin Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15878 Twin Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15878 Twin Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15878 Twin Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 15878 Twin Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 15878 Twin Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15878 Twin Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15878 Twin Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
