Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
15698 Corralero Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15698 Corralero Ct

15698 Corralero Court · No Longer Available
Location

15698 Corralero Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Fall in love with all the upgrades this home offers in the Lexington Park Community. This masterfully planned out house has an open floor plan that allows the chef in the family be a part of the entertainment as the kitchen has a large island that overlooks the eat-in space and family room all brightly lit with natural light. Tile in the main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms, office, and formal dining room. The master suite is gorgeous with its custom walk-in closet and private bath featuring a dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate tile shower. Enjoy the privacy that the fully fenced backyard offers perfect for friends and family gatherings. Professionally managed and ready for a new family. No Pets Allowed. Resident Benefit Package: $15.50/month
Renter's Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15698 Corralero Ct have any available units?
15698 Corralero Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15698 Corralero Ct have?
Some of 15698 Corralero Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15698 Corralero Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15698 Corralero Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15698 Corralero Ct pet-friendly?
No, 15698 Corralero Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15698 Corralero Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15698 Corralero Ct offers parking.
Does 15698 Corralero Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15698 Corralero Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15698 Corralero Ct have a pool?
No, 15698 Corralero Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15698 Corralero Ct have accessible units?
No, 15698 Corralero Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15698 Corralero Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15698 Corralero Ct has units with dishwashers.
