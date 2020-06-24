15698 Corralero Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Fall in love with all the upgrades this home offers in the Lexington Park Community. This masterfully planned out house has an open floor plan that allows the chef in the family be a part of the entertainment as the kitchen has a large island that overlooks the eat-in space and family room all brightly lit with natural light. Tile in the main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms, office, and formal dining room. The master suite is gorgeous with its custom walk-in closet and private bath featuring a dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate tile shower. Enjoy the privacy that the fully fenced backyard offers perfect for friends and family gatherings. Professionally managed and ready for a new family. No Pets Allowed. Resident Benefit Package: $15.50/month

Renter's Insurance Required