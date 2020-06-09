1549 Elizabeth St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8dd303108e ----
Location, Location, Location! This spacious home is very conveniently located on a dead end street and steps from the John Love Elementary School.
Open Floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with SKYLIGHTS! Lots of Closet Space, Beige Carpet, Laundry Connections and a private back Yard! The Park is walking distance, with a playground, baseball field and basketball courts!
Call or Text Today for a Tour!
*Section 8 Permited
*Section 8 Permitted
Ac Central
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced