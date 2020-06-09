All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1549 Elizabeth St

1549 Elizabeth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1549 Elizabeth Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Fairfield

Amenities

air conditioning
playground
basketball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
playground
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8dd303108e ----
Location, Location, Location! This spacious home is very conveniently located on a dead end street and steps from the John Love Elementary School.
Open Floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with SKYLIGHTS! Lots of Closet Space, Beige Carpet, Laundry Connections and a private back Yard! The Park is walking distance, with a playground, baseball field and basketball courts!
Call or Text Today for a Tour!

*Section 8 Permited
*Section 8 Permitted
Ac Central
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

