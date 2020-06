Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

What a View from this Water Front, Remodeled Condo! Short Term or Long Term rental available with Water & Sewer Included!! On the Water and close to 1 of 2 Pools!! Great location to relax, with every bedroom and the living area having a view of the Water! Only 12 Miles to Jacksonville Beach, Close to Downtown, Airport, Shopping, Restaurants, Major Highways,Entertainment and Much More! 2 Beds 2 Full Baths! Laundry hook-up in Unit and there is also a community Laundry Facility.